Public Lecture | Pioneering Play: Women in Game Development & Design

The panel discussion will feature three significant figures from the history of computation and gaming: Margaret Minsky (researcher on educational technology and human-computer interaction), Cynthia Solomon (former director, Atari Cambridge Research, and expert on educational computing), and Joyce Weisbecker (first indie video game developer). The panel will be moderated by Dr. Teresa Nakra, Chair, Department of Interactive Multimedia and Associate Professor, Departments of Music & Interactive Multimedia.

A reception will follow the discussion. The Sarnoff Collection will be open for viewing after the event, and Sarnoff curator Florencia Pierri will offer a tour of the exhibition.

Pioneering Play: Women in Game Development & Design

Thursday, April 19

Roscoe West Hall, Room 201

7:00-8:00 p.m.

Reception to follow